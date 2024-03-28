Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill Lead Celeb Roll Call At Patna Shuklla Screening

Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill and others at Patna Shuklla screening

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as stars across film and television fraternity attended the screening of Raveena Tandon's upcoming film Patna Shuklla. The lead star Raveena Tandon was spotted on red carpet of the event in a gorgeous white and black saree. Others present at the screening included Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill, who also made her debut as a playback singer in the film. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs in a white kurta. Take a look at some pictures from last night:

The film's producer Arbaaz Khan was also spotted at the screening in a white t-shirt. His plus one as the event was his wife Shura Khan and dad Salim Khan.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Others marking their presence at the screening night included Bigg Boss 17 former contestants Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain among others.

Actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up about her experience with body shaming during the early days of her career. Speaking in an interview with Zoom, she revealed how individuals within the media industry would use derogatory terms like "thunder thighs" and "Amazonian body frame" to describe heroines. Raveena emphasised that while the film industry gave her opportunities, it was the media that subjected her and other actresses to body shaming. Raveena recalled, "There was a lot of body shaming, and I'll be very honest, the body shaming was not from the industry. Everyone very easily blames the film industry, but the film industry was the one that gave me chances. The media was body-shaming us. Editors who were women were busy slut-shaming heroines, trying to prove how nasty they're or trying to question anyone's body, face, or hair, and they were like, Oh my God, look at her thunder thighs and Amazonian body frame. These were the terms that the actresses were called at that time. It was sad at that time."

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling. Up next, she will be seen in Vivek Budakoti's Patna Shukla, alongside Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Manav Vij.