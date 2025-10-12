Balqees Ahmed Fathi At NDTV World Summit 2025: All You Need To Know About The Yemeni-Emirati Singer-Actor

Yemeni-Emirati singer-actress Balqees Ahmed Fathi will take the stage on Day 2 of the NDTV World Summit 2025. She will lead the session "Songs of Arabia: Unapologetically Balqees," where the star will talk about Arab music and its influence on the world. The session will also feature discussions around the rhythms, languages and instruments shaping Arab music today.

Early Life And Education

Balqees was born in Abu Dhabi to renowned musician Ahmed Fathi and an Emirati mother. Growing up in a musical household, she was exposed to traditional Yemeni and Gulf music from a young age. Her father gave her formal training in singing and playing musical instruments. Balqees earned bachelor's and master's degrees in business and marketing from Abu Dhabi University before fully committing to her music career.

Career

Balqees officially started her music career with her debut single, Masala Sahla, in 2011. She released her debut album, Majnoun, in 2013. Known for blending traditional Khaleeji music with modern pop, Balqees is a successful Emirati singer-songwriter with several hit singles and albums. She has consistently pushed boundaries, most notably by becoming one of the first women to perform in Saudi Arabia's first women-only concerts in over four decades.

Achievements

Balqees' achievements include a successful music career with two studio albums. She participated in major events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup song Light The Sky and performed at the first-ever female-only concerts in Saudi Arabia. The singer has also received awards such as the Murex d'Or and BIAF Awards. Balqees was honoured with a star on the Dubai Stars walkway in 2019. She has ventured into business with her own beauty brand, Bex Beauty.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025 is a prestigious global conference that brings together influential voices from various fields, including politics, science, technology and business. Scheduled to take place on October 17-18 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the summit will focus on the theme "Risk, Resolve, and Renewal." The stage provides a platform for leaders to share insights, shape conversations, and forge solutions to address the challenges and opportunities of our time.