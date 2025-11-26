Vidhu Vinod Chopra Calls Influencers '<i>Ch****a</i>' At IFFI Goa: "<i>Aise Khada Ho Gaya</i>, 5 Million Views"

In today's entertainment world, social media numbers often seem to matter as much as talent. Many young actors feel the pressure to grow their online presence, post regularly and keep their follower count rising. But filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra feels this trend has gone too far. And during his masterclass at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he did not hold back.

Instead of talking about filmmaking techniques or nostalgia, the 12th Fail director shifted the focus to how online fame is now affecting casting choices. He questioned why follower numbers are being treated like a qualification.

“Kya word use kar sakta hun… Ch****a hain… Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai.. 5 million ho gaya. Waise khada hota hai 10 million ho gaya, 20 million ho gaya,” he said, pointing out how influencers gain followers just by posting pictures and striking poses.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra also said brands rely heavily on influencers for promotions.

“Usko lagta hai ke main baap hun and brands go to that fellow and say baap humara product bechdo… Woh phir khada ho jaata hai .. what the f**k is going on?”

For the filmmaker, it all comes down to choosing what matters more – quick fame or real satisfaction. “You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that or you want to really strive for happiness and joy," he added.

How Influencers Reacted To Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Statement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comments did not sit well with several influencers, many of whom shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Simarjeet Singh Nagra questioned the industry's approach, saying, “And the director / casting directors who are choosing these type of influencers … Woh kya hai??”

Actress Kasturi Rout added, “Sir ji yeh chiz jake casting directors ko samjhaye maze lene ke liye commenting is good. Sunne mein kitna acha lag raha hai, I wish reality bhi waisi hoti.”

Actor Aashish Bisht shared a longer note, writing, “Everyone tries to spread as much happiness as their strength and resources allow for themselves, their families, and the people around them. But when they finally rise, people judge their background and mock them instead of celebrating them. Why can't we be happy that someone from a small home became something big? Happiness belongs to everyone, not just a few. And honestly, the way some people speak shows they haven't found real happiness within.”

Another influencer, Kapil Arora, highlighted industry practices and said, “Aapke hi casting agents puchte hain how many followers you have on social media and real or fake followers. Engagement ka bhi screenshot mang lete hain.”

Shaan Muttathil also weighed in, claiming, “Bollywood is trying very hard to bring social media influencers down because it has altered the industry so much! Bollywood used to be so powerful before social media, but today star value has gone down.”

