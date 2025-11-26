<i>Dhurandhar</i>: A BTS Look Of Arjun Rampal On His Birthday, Courtesy Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared behind-the-scenes images of Arjun Rampal's intense avatar in his upcoming film Dhurandhar.

Posting the glimpses on his birthday, Dhar offered a sneak peek into the actor's menacing look, building excitement for the film's release. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker dropped monochrome images featuring him alongside Arjun Rampal. For the caption, Dhar wrote, “Happy birthday, Arjun Sir. On screen he's pure menace but off screen he's the warmest and one of the most generous souls I've known. Love you Bhaiyya. Here's to many more stories together. Images courtesy team #Dhurandhar.”

Arjun Rampal is set to make a chilling comeback in the upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar where he portrays a menacing ISI officer. The film's trailer was released on November 25 and it began with a gripping scene that showcased Arjun's character involved in a gruesome torture sequence.

The forthcoming spy thriller is said to be inspired loosely by the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence. Many of the characters are modeled on real-life figures.

Speaking about his role, Arjun shared in a statement, “This film isn't anything like I have seen before. It's a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades also shared a loved-up birthday post for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday to our guy, thank you for showing us how life is meant to be lived."

Dhurandhar also features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, “Dhurandhar” will hit theatres globally on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)