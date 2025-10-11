On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar And Others

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, fans and well-wishers have been showering him with love. Celebrities across film industries have shared heartfelt posts in his honour.

Known as the "Angry Young Man" of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan continues to captivate audiences with his performances, while hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.

Several prominent personalities, including Shatrughan Sinha, Srijit Mukherji, and Manoj Bajpayee, among others, took to social media to express their admiration and affection for the veteran actor.

South star Prabhas wished Amitabh Bachchan "a wonderful year ahead," while Farhan Akhtar sent him lots of love. Kajol called the legendary actor a "forever rockstar," and Kriti Sanon wrote about how Big B's legacy continues to inspire all.

Here are some of the most heartfelt birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan:

You planted the seed of acting in me. Thank you Amit ji for inspiring an entire generation. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity. Happy birthday @SrBachchan Sir pic.twitter.com/rdKyK6IfLo — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 11, 2025

To the man who defines greatness… Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. You've inspired me and million others in ways words can't describe, with your strength, grace, and spirit. Always a fan… always in awe. pic.twitter.com/uSivi9wiUT — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2025

You certainly deserve all the success. We the nation need you, want you & wish you a healthy long life, stay forever young.https://t.co/gexccI1d76 pic.twitter.com/1d0XhLdFof — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 11, 2025

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and Section 84 in the lineup.