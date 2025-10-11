Advertisement

On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar And Others

Celebrities across film industries have shared heartfelt posts in his honour

Read Time: 1 min
Instagram/Kriti Sanon and Farhan Akhtar
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday today, fans and well-wishers have been showering him with love. Celebrities across film industries have shared heartfelt posts in his honour.

Known as the "Angry Young Man" of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan continues to captivate audiences with his performances, while hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.

Several prominent personalities, including Shatrughan Sinha, Srijit Mukherji, and Manoj Bajpayee, among others, took to social media to express their admiration and affection for the veteran actor.

South star Prabhas wished Amitabh Bachchan "a wonderful year ahead," while Farhan Akhtar sent him lots of love. Kajol called the legendary actor a "forever rockstar," and Kriti Sanon wrote about how Big B's legacy continues to inspire all.

Here are some of the most heartfelt birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan:

Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Instagram/Prabhas

Instagram/Sonam Kapoor

Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and Section 84 in the lineup. 

Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan 83rd Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Wishes
