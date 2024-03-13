Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta, Jasmine Bhasin, Mannara Chopra And Others At Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Screening

Gippy-Sargun, Jasmine and others at Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri screening

It was a star-studded night on Wednesday as some of the biggest names in the television and film fraternity assembled under one roof to attend a special screening of the upcoming Punjabi film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri starring Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal. The film's lead pair Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal were pictured by the shutterbugs as they posed on the red carpet. Sargun's plus one at the screening was usual suspect husband Ravi Dubey. The two were seen twinning in black outfits and looked absolutely stunning.

Other stars attending the screening included Sargun's friends from the fraternity. Former Bigg Boss stars Jasmine Bhasin, Mannara Chopra, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot also marked their presence at the event. While Jasmine looked gorgeous in a black dress, Mannara made heads turn in a red dress. Friends and co-stars Ankit and Priyanka were spotted in their casual best.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta got married in 2013. The couple who worked together in the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh and Nach Baliye, started dating in 2010. Ravi stepped into Bollywood with the 2011 film U R My Jaan, which was a Hindi remake of the 1990 film Pretty Woman, which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. He will next be seen in 3 Dev, which also features Karan Singh Grover.

Sargun Mehta rose to fame with her roles in television series such as 12/24 Karol Bagh and Balika Vadhu. She has also made a mark for herself in the Punjabi films with successful movies such as Angrej, Love Punjab, Lahoriye, and Qismat.