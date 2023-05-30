Aamir Khan Breaks Into A Bhangra With Gippy Grewal At Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Launch - Watch

Aamir Khan arrived in style for a trailer launch.

This video of Aamir Khan breaking into a bhangra with Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal might be the perfect antidote to your weekday blues. On Tuesday, the Laal Singh Chaddha star arrived at the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. Moments after stepping out of his car, Aamir Khan was spotted shaking a leg alongside Gippy to some groovy beats of the dhol. In the video, Aamir Khan, dressed in a red kurta, can be seen enjoying himself to his fullest as he dances his heart out.

Later he is also joined by the stars of the film Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa as he poses with them for pictures. Gippy looks dapper in a black jacket while Sonam dazzles in a pink and white dress. Also present at the trailer launch was actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, who plays Honey in the film. Kavita Kaushik also made a stunning appearance in a colourful.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event:

Comedian Kapil Sharma also arrived at the event in a white shirt. Aamir Khan and Kapil were seen greeting each other and also sharing a hug.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Apart from Gippy and Sonam, the Punjabi film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol. The film is directed by Smeep Kang, who directed Carry On Jatta in 2012.

Now coming back to Aamir Khan, March 14 marked the 58th birthday of the actor. Aamir Khan, who is currently taking a break from films, was last seen in the titular role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor.