Gippy Grewal On The Harsh Criticism Towards Ibrahim-Khushi's <i>Nadaaniyan</i>: "When Saif Sir's First Film..."

Nadaaniyan marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He was paired with Khushi Kapoor. Though the first look had gotten the audience excited for their fresh pairing, the film has opened up to harsh criticism.

Gippy Grewal recently attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Akaal, and he was asked by the media to react to the backlash that Nadaaniyan has faced.

Gippy explained that it might be that when Saif Ali Khan had started off, he would have also faced negative comments. As people are reacting the same way to his son Ibrahim's first project.

Gippy said, "Today, we are sitting with Dharma. So, that child (Ibrahim Ali Khan)... starred in his first film, and maybe some liked it, and some didn't. I feel that when Saif Sir's first film was released, people must have said the same things to him. But today, no one can say anything about his performance, right? So, it's a part of life."

Saif Ali Khan had made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 film Parampara, directed by Yash Johar. The film had an ensemble cast featuring Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, and Anupam Kher.

Citing himself as an example, Gippy shared how he was also ridiculed when he started.

He said, "When we made Carry On Jatta, we heard many people say 'These people are working as if the film will make 100 crores'. And we did it. So, I feel like there's nothing to be upset about. These things boost you up. There are two sides to them. On one hand, you feel a little upset when you hear the criticism. On the other, you feel like, 'No, I will prove myself.'"

Karan Johar too was asked the same question, to which he replied, "Main bas ye hi kahunga, ek purane film ka alfaaz hai ki kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna... chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina. Bas ye hi kehna chahunga main."

