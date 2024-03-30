Priyanka Chopra Twins With Daughter Malti Marie In Desi Looks. Bonus - Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie are spending quality time with Priyanka's family in India. A day after attending cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in traditional looks. Pictures went viral from Mumbai in which Priyanka can be seen clad in a red saree. On the top of it, daughter Malti Marie can be seen twinning with her mother as she wore a beautiful red frock. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, can be seen wearing kurta and pajamas. The couple added a dash of style with their black shades. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen smiling with daughter Malti on her lap. Take a look:

On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attened the birthday party of Mannara Chopra. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra were also presnet at the party. Take a look:

Prior to this, Priyanka, Nick and Malti celebrated holi in a grand manner in Noida. Pictures and videos from the party went crazy viral. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Happy holi from the Chopras." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a lavish wedding in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies - a Christian and a Hindu one. Priyanka and Nick's family members had a gala time at mehendi, sangeet and other pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures from her Hindu wedding, Priyanka wrote, "And forever starts now...". Priyanka wore a red lehenga from the shelves of celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.