Can You Spot Malti Marie In Priyanka Chopra's 'View From Bed' Post?

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's recent Instagram Stories scream family goals. The actress shared two pictures: one of her adorable daughter Malti Marie and another of her husband Nick Jonas. Currently, Priyanka is spending quality time with Malti while Nick is at the French Riveria attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival. On Friday night, Nick Jonas and his brother Joe performed at amfAR gala along with legendary singer Cher. In the first picture, we see little Malti playing on a large balcony. The text attached to the post reads, “View from my bed.” Did we just hear a collective “awww?"

Next, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a snap of the love of her life. The picture, from Cannes 2024, shows Nick Jonas looking dapper in a stylish black and white formal outfit. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “View in my head.”

Nick Jonas also shared a pictures from the prestigious film festival on his Instagram handle. Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra never shies away from posting about her husband. About two weeks ago, the actress uploaded a picture of Nick Jonas and called it a “Husband appreciation post.” The caption read, “As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing.”

Not just Priyanka Chopra, but Nick Jonas also frequently gives shout-outs to his darling wife. On Mother's Day, the singer shared a special post for the mother of his child, his own mother Denise Jonas, and his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. The post included a series of cute pictures and videos of Priyanka and Malti. The side note read, “Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter Priyanka Chopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world's greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The power couple welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022.