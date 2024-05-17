In Nick Jonas' Dublin Photo Dump, Daughter Malti Marie Steals The Show

Nick Jonas with Malti Marie. (courtesy: nickjonas)

The award for the best dad goes to Nick Jonas. The global singing sensation loves to share photos and videos of his little bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. His latest Instagram upload is no exception. Nick has dropped pictures with Malti from their fun time in Dublin, Ireland. In one of the images, Nick can be seen holding his little one up in his arms. Besides that, there's a picture that seems to be clicked by little Malti. In that snap, we can see Malti's head and a partial view of Nick's face. Adorable, right? Additionally, there's a mirror selfie of Nick and a video of him playing golf. In his caption, Nicky simply wrote, “Lately.”

Nick Jonas' Instagram profile seems like the perfect destination to witness the cutest moments of Malti Marie. On Mother's Day, Nick shared a set of images and videos featuring the father-daughter duo, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, his mother Denise Jonas, and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. In all the slides, it's hard to look away from the adorable Malti.

The side note read, “Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter Priyanka Chopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world's greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

Before that, Nick Jonas shared another video on Instagram. In that clip, Malti can be seen enjoying what looks like her study time.

To celebrate Holi, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas flew all the way to India. Check out their pictures below:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022.