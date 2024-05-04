Nick Jonas Shares Health Update, Reschedules Concerts: 'Down With The Nasty Strain Of Influenza-A'

Nick Jonas in a still from the video. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas recently shared some "not-so-fun" news on Instagram. The singer posted a video to announce that he has been diagnosed with Influenza-A. In the clip, Nick can be heard saying, "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body aches, sore throat and really bad cough." He also mentioned that despite a checkup from the doctor, his health hadn't "gotten better."

"I just need to recover and beat these things. I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this. Again, I'm really sorry, but I gotta try to beat this thing," Nick Jonas added

In the caption, Nick Jonas wrote, “Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time. These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22. Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25.”

Apologising to his fans, Nick Jonas added, “We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!” After watching Nick Jonas' video, many fans posted comments like, “Get well soon Nick”, “Take care Nick”, “Feel better Nick”, and “Love you Nick.”

Check out Nick Jonas' video below:

