Even In Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Is Close To Her Heart With A Shimmering Malti Necklace

Priyanka's Daughter Is Close To Her Heart With An Adorable Malti Necklace

It's been a long time coming but Priyanka Chopra has finally landed back on Mumbai shores. After a span of many months, the global star arrived in the city for the launch of the JIO Mami Film Festival 2023 which is set to take place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center soon. While Nick Jonas is currently on his Jonas Brothers tour in USA, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie didn't seem to be her plus one on this trip either. However even the thousands of miles between them couldn't keep a daughter away from her mother's heart. Mrs. Chopra Jonas chose an adorable and chic way to showcase her motherly love as she headed into the city.

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra was snapped at the airport wearing a pair of grey track pants with a black strap bralette. Over it, she layered a black longline cardigan with an open front and comfortable sneakers in the same shade. But it was her choice of accessories which caught our eyes. Draped across her neckline was a colourful choker necklace with her daughter's name spelled out in shimmering alphabets. Where ever Priyanka Chopra goes, her daughter Malti Marie is never too far away. She kept the rest of her outfit practical as ever to travel into the city while her sleek tresses and brown lip colour were also on point.

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

The star seemed excited to touch down in Mumbai. Even though it was early in the morning when she arrived, Priyanka excitably shared a video cruising through the rarely empty streets of Mumbai with her location tagged in the city.

Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Mumbai

The city is happy to have its desi girl back, no doubt.

