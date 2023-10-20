Priyanka Chopra Is Taking Over The Red Carpet As A Chic Mermaid In A Green Sequin Cutout Gown For DMKS 2023 Gala

Priyanka Chopra Takes Over The Red Carpet As A Chic Mermaid In Sequins (Images Credit: AFP)

We hadn't seen much of Priyanka Chopra lately but now that she has emerged, she made sure her weeks of down time were well worth it. The star's latest appearance was as she attended the 17th annual DKMS Gala held in New York. Resplendent in mermaid-esque tones and slinky reflective sequins, it was almost as if she swam up to shore to attend the event. Priyanka looked stunning in a strikingly shimmering flowing gown, which featured a single shoulder leading to a cascading sleeve over one arm. A cutout stretched over the torso region and led to ruched detailing at the waist and a slit over its side from high up on the leg.

Priyanka Chopra at the event

Photo Credit: AFP

Priyanka Chopra skipped accessories and for jewellery, chose nothing but a pair of dangling earrings that matched the metallic silver tones of her outfit. Also in tune was her choice of footwear; a simple silver pair of ankle-strap sandals.

Priyanka Chopra attended the event in New York

Photo Credit: AFP

While Priyanka's focus was on acing an exquisite ensemble, it didn't diminish the beauty aspect either. The actress wore her jet black hair sleek and straight down with a strong parting running down the centre. Her makeup was neutral toned, which enhanced her complexion and complemented the emerald shades of her outfit. Bronze sparkle lit up her lids with fluttery lashes bordering them. Brown tones were dusted over her cheeks and lips while full brows framed her face.

She wore shades of green and silver for the event

Photo Credit: AFP

Maybe we're green with envy or maybe it's just the reflection of Priyanka Chopra's dazzling sequin dress.

