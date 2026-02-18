Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Seal The Deal With A Kiss At <i>The Bluff</i> Premiere

It goes without saying that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make one of the cutest celebrity couples. On Tuesday, Priyanka attended the world premiere of her upcoming film The Bluff in Los Angeles. Needless to say, her biggest cheerleader – husband Nick Jonas – was right by her side. And the highlight of the evening? The lovebirds sharing a sweet kiss while posing for the shutterbugs.

In a video now circulating online, the couple can be seen holding hands and smiling for the cameras before turning towards each other to share a brief kiss. “Awww” did you just say?

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a dramatic brown gown featuring a sculpted leather corset-style breastplate with embossed detailing, inspired by her character Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. The structured bodice was paired with a softly draped wrap skirt. Nick complemented her look in a brown shirt and tailored trousers.

Take a look at their sweet moment shared by a fan page on Instagram:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never shied away from PDA. Whether it is the actress cheering at Jonas Brothers' concerts or Nick standing firmly by his lady love's side at her film premieres, the two consistently serve major couple goals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Rajasthan in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

Coming back to The Bluff, the Frank E Flowers directorial will be released on Prime Video on February 25. The film narrates the story of the late 19th-century Caribbean, where a former pirate must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

The Bluff features Priyanka Chopra as Ercell Bodden, Karl Urban as Captain Connor, Ismael Cruz Cordova as TH Bodden, Safia Oakley-Green as Elizabeth Bodden and Vedanten Naidoo as Isaac. Temuera Morrison, Zack Morris, David Field, Pacharo Mzembe and Gideon Mzembe are also part of the project.