On Malti Marie's Birthday, A Chopra-Jonas Temple Visit. See Pics Of Priyanka, Nick, Madhu

Priyanka with family. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on cloud nine as their bundle of joy Malti Marie turned 2 on Monday. While Nick Jonas treated fans to inside several glimpses of Malti Marie's intimate birthday bash, we definitely hoped to see more of the vivacious celebration. Priyanka has now granted our wish with her latest post. The global star has just dropped another set of pictures from her darling daughter's second birthday celebration and it even included a visit to the temple. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party, in one of the clicks we can also see the entire family performing a special puja. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “She is our miracle. And she is 2.” Many of Priyanka's friends wished Malti Marie on her big day. Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday baby girl.”

Priyanka Chopra's Andaaz co-star Lara Dutta commented, “Happy birthday beautiful baby girl!!” Mindy Kaling wrote, “Happy birthday to this cutest cutie!” Preity Zinta commented, “Awwww!!! She looks so cute…Happy Birthday, Malti.” Guneet Monga, Ira Dubey and Camila McConaughey also wished the little one. Many fans also praised the family for embracing both Indian and American cultures with equal fervour, with the temple visit winning hearts. A fan commented, “I mean I have been following you for a very long time now and the best part I see is that you impress both the cultures in the same manner. I mean it is very important for the younger generation to be connected with their roots at the same time embracing them as well, huge respect for you and at the same time you are presenting a perfect role model for the entire nation that cross culture is sustainable and embracing your values at the same time, embracing the other religion is possible…happy birthday to her…she is blessed with a beautiful mother.”

Another wrote, “Happy birthday…so beautiful to see that you two embrace both cultures so beautifully.” "Nick wearing a letterman jacket in a mandir is smth I never thought I'd see," one user joked.

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, “Our little angel is 2 years old.” Read all about it here.

Following Malti Marie's birth in 2022, the little one had spent over 100 days in the NICU. After her baby arrived home, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple married each other in December 2018 after dating for a few months.