Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Hosted A Beach Birthday Party For Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick captured on a beach. (courtesy: Jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie turned two years old and her parents hosted an intimate birthday bash on a beach. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared inside pictures from the bash. In the carousel post, Priyanka and Nick can be seen walking hand-in-hand by the shore. Little Malti can be seen dressed in a red outfit. Priyanka-Nick can be seen enjoying quality time with friends and family. There's a picture of Nick's brother Franklin Jonas, who turned photographer for the event. The fan page captioned the post, "Birthday at the beach." Take a look:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures from her Cabo holidays where she rang in the new year with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen seated on a beach beside Nick Jonas while Nick holds their daughter on his lap. In another family picture, Nick-Priyanka and Malti can be seen enjoying their time together. In one picture, little Malti can be seen steering a boat as well. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year." Take a look:

Priyanka shared another bunch of images during Christmas. She shared a click with Morgan Stewart McGraw. There are also photos of her holiday dinner with family. In one picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with daughter Malti Marie. There are also some super cute photos of baby Malti Marie's playtime. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Lately." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.