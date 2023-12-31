Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu On Nick Jonas: 'He May Be A Foreigner But I Find Him To Be A Family...'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: )

Global star Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra only had good things to say about her son-in-law Nick Jonas during a recent interview with Free Press Journal. Praising the singer-actor, Madhu Chopra talked about Nick looking after their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Priyanka's absence. he said, "I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai. We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other's company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life,” said Madhu.

She further added, “I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me."

On being asked about daughter Priyanka, Madhu said, "Through my daughter Priyanka, I am earning double the benefit of what I had given to my parents and in-laws. Priyanka has imbibed one thing from us i.e. family support is of utmost importance. She has seen her father taking care of them when I was away in an emergency. Today, she has made us feel proud by looking after her daughter Malti so well. Both Nick and Priyanka are really lucky as they are a befitting match.”

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's 70th birthday with a heartwarming post on this year. To make the day extra special for her mom, Priyanka handpicked some of her sweetest memories of Madhu Chopra and aesthetically arranged them in a montage which she shared with Katy Perry's song Roar as the background music. The clip starts with Madhu Chopra sharing a life lesson – “love sometimes becomes larger than life, and sometimes, it becomes life itself” – followed by throwback pictures of her and late husband Ashok Chopra. The video also comprises snippets of Madhu Chopra enjoying family time with Priyanka, son Siddharth, son-in-law Nick Jonas and granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, among others. One of the clips is from Priyanka and her mom's recent outing to the Beyonce concert in London. The montage ends with another meaningful lesson on life by the physician: “The blessings and support of a family is the cushion that will save your ass if you fall. So, prioritise and choose carefully the path you want to take because that is the life you alone will know.”

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' global series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. She has a film by Farhan Akhtar lined up. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the movie will feature her alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.