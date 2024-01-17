Inside Malti Marie's 2nd Birthday Celebrations With Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka with Malti Marie and Nick. (courtesy: anjula_acharia)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie turned 2 and the pictures from her birthday festivities are absolutely adorable. On Wednesday morning, the singer shared photos of his daughter on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old." In the pictures, little Malti Marie can be seen happily posing for the camera. There are also glimpses of her birthday cake, of Nick and Priyanka posing together and the Jonas brothers. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia also posted pictures from Malti Marie's birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories.

First, take a look at what Nick Jonas posted for his daughter:

Some more photos from Malti Marie's birthday festivities shared by Anjula Acharia. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with daughter Malti Marie, ushered in 2024 in Mexico. "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent... maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year," Priyanka Chopra captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.