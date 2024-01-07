New Day, New Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra And Fam From Their Holiday In Cabo

Image was posted by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

Global star Priyanka Chopra's first post from 2024 is aww-dorable. On Saturday night, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how the family celebrated their New Year in Mexico. In the first picture, her husband Nick can be seen holding Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as Priyanka sat beside them on the beach. For the outing, Nick wore a green shirt, cap, black pants, and white shoes. Priyanka was seen in a white shirt and matching pants, while the little one was seen in a printed dress. In the clips and potos that followed, the trio can be seen having a gala time with little Malti Marie trying to to steer a boat in the last clip. For the caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."

Take a look at the post below:

Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year in Cabo in Mexico with her husband singer-actor Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie by her side. Inside pictures from their beach vacation were posted online by a fan page in which Priyanka can be seen wearing a white beach wear. Her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie can also be seen in white outfits along with some friends of the couple. In another set of images, we can see Priyanka, who is dressed in a swimsuit, hugging Nick.

Take look at the picture posted online:

Earlier pictures of Priyanka Chopra partying with her mom Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had surfaced online. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra posted some inside pictures from the star's new year celebrations with her family and friends in Cabo. In the pictures, we can see Priyanka, Nick and the actresses' mom Madhu Chopra wearing matching goggles with happy new year written on them. All three can be seen making funny faces at the camera. The pictures were shared alongside a caption that read, "Some of yesterday's celebration in Cabo."

Take a look at the post below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.