The 3-Generation Holiday Pic Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Mom Madhu And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra with mom Madhu and daughter Malti. (courtesy: drmadhuakhourichopra)

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared a picture from a family holiday on her Instagram handle. The pictures features 3 generations of the Chopra women - Priyanka with mom Madhu, and daughter Malti Marie. The trio can be seen posing at a lush green location. Madhu Chopra mentioned in her post that the photo happens to be from Dublin, Ireland. "Out and about," she captioned the post and sent early Mother's Day greetings. "Mother's Day," Madhu Chopra simply added in her caption.

Check out the picture here:

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie joined her during the shoot of her next film Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka shared a video and she captioned it, "And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of State will be on Prime Video...When you ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.