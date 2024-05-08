Enjoy Priyanka Chopra's New Reel, Just Don't Ask Her This Question: 'Above My Pay Grade'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra finally wrapped up the shoot of Amazon Prime project Head Of State and she announced the news by sharing a reel on Instagram. The reel features adorable moments that Priyanka spent with her daughter Malti Marie during the shoot. In one slide, we can see Priyanka playing with sticks with her daughter. In another video, Priyanka can be seen balancing Malti Marie on her shoulders. The video features a couple of mirror selfies of the actor as well. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude." FYI, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra came to India in March and she spent an eventful time with family and friends. Priyanka attended brother Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony in her traditional best. Sharing the famjam pictures from the celebrations, Siddharth wrote, "Nothing without the fam#everything." Priyanka wore a red saree and Malti twinned with her on the occasion. Take a look:

Prior to that, Priyanka, Nick and Malti celebrated a grand Holi in Noida. Pictures and videos from the party went crazy viral. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Happy holi from the Chopras." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.