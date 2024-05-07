Priyanka Chopra On Daughter Malti Marie: 'Just Want To Be Her Safe Space'

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: jerryxmimi

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how she wants her own daughter Malti Marie to feel safe with her. In a chat with India Today, Priyanka Chopra shared what it means to be a mother and what's the one piece of advice she would give her daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka said, “I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives. And that's how my parents raised me and my mom raised me. And, you know, she always said that I'm your safe space. That's what I want to be for Malti, her safe space and let her do whatever she wants.”

A few weeks earlier, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the tug of "mom's guilt" she feels each time she leaves her 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at home for work commitments. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. In an interview with Quint Neon, she spoke about the "reality" of balancing career and motherhood. Priyanka shared her strategy to alleviate the pangs of guilt – having Malti Marie join her on set whenever possible. Drawing from her own childhood experiences, where her parents introduced her to their professional worlds, Priyanka said that she strives to instill similar understanding in her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra said, "I have so many people around my daughter, but I still feel guilty when I go to set. So, I have her come to me (on shoots). I am privileged… my mom used to take me to hospitals with her and I used to be in the nurses' station playing with them."

She added, "I would visit my dad's office too… this is one thing that really helped me understand what my mom and dad (Ashok Chopra) were doing when they weren't with me and I went to school.”

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. It also stars Karl Urban.