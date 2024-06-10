Priyanka Chopra Had This Much Fun At The Beach With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram drop is setting mother-daughter goals like never before. The actress spent Sunday with her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka has shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo can be seen having a blast at the beach. While Priyanka is wearing a white swimsuit with a black shrug, little Malti looks super cute in a turquoise outfit and a pink cap. Like any other mother, Priyanka is busy capturing priceless moments of her little bundle of joy. The little one is seen walking barefoot, collecting moist sand and throwing it in the ocean. We can also spot the two sitting on a towel and soaking up the Sun. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “Sundays like this grateful.” She also added a red heart, heart-eyed emoji, and folded hands in the caption.

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra's video, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Doll,” and dropped a pink heart and evil-eye emoji. Saba Pataudi and Sonali Bendre shared red hearts. Many others followed suit.

Check out the video below:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram timeline is full of Malti Marie's cute moments. A few days ago, the actress shared a snap featuring herself and her little one on their bed. The mother-daughter duo look super cool in matching pyjamas. In the text attached to the post, Priyanka mentioned her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and wrote, “Miss you Nick Jonas.” Reacting to the post, Nick said, “My whole world.”

Before that, Priyanka Chopra posted a video from a yacht party with the cast and crew of her upcoming film The Bluff. In the video, Priyanka and Malti Marie are seen enjoying the party with actors Anisha Tee Gibbs, Tyler Wincott, and costume designer Antoinette Messam. The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers, and backed by The Russo Brothers.

The note attached to the video read, “When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings.”

Read the full note below:

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Heads Of State. In the film, she will share screen space with Idris Elba and John Cena.