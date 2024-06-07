ICYMI: Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Gold From Her Childhood

Priyanka Chopra shared this image on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra's latest social media post radiates cuteness from miles away. The actress shared throwback pictures from her childhood days on Instagram Stories. In the snapshot, a young Priyanka can be seen sitting on the branches of a tree. She is wearing a striped T-shirt paired with dungaree pants. The little one is tightly holding onto the tree branches with both her hands. Oh boy, the innocence in her eyes and that million-dollar smile are simply too good to go unnoticed. Encouraging her followers to share their childhood snaps, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Everyone tap in. Let's see you as a kid."

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia, shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff. The star is also accompanied by her bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. A few days ago, Priyanka uploaded a photo on Instagram, featuring the mother-daughter duo on their bed, both wearing matching pyjamas. In her caption, Priyanka mentioned Nick Jonas and wrote, “Miss you Nick Jonas.” Responding to the post, Nick commented, “My whole world.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a video from a yacht party with the cast and crew of The Bluff. In the clip, Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are with actors Anisha Tee Gibbs, Tyler Wincott, and costume designer Antoinette Messam. While everyone is having a great time, adorable Malti steals the show.

The side note read, “When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings.”

Read the full note below:

Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by The Russo Brothers. In addition to this, the actress is set to appear in Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.