Priyanka Chopra Left This Comment On Brother Siddharth And His Fiance Neelam Upadhyaya's New Pics

Image instagrammed by NeelamUpadhyaya. (courtesy: NeelamUpadhyaya)

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and South actress Neelam Upadhyaya had an intimate roka ceremony in April this year. On Wednesday, Neelam shared loved-up pictures with fiance Siddharth. In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing adorably on the corridor of a hotel. In the second picture, the couple can be seen posing against a picturesque background of hilly terrains. The comments section was filled with love from fans. Priyanka Chopra wrote "Angels" in the comments section. Another comment read, "Cuties." Another comment read, "Congratulations." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya shared a joint post announcing their roka. The album features a cosy picture of the two, some solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth and a special cake on which "just rokafied" is written. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Sooo we did a thing." Priyanka Chopra shared a string of emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Neelam Upadhyay and Siddharth Chopra made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019. She also attended the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020 along with Siddharth Chopra and hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the party. A few months later, Neelam refuted rumours that she's engaged to Siddharth Chopra after a photographer addressed the actress as Siddharth's "fiance" in a post, in which she was seen sporting a ring. "The ring is on my right hand. We're not engaged," said Neelam.

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June.