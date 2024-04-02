Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya's Roka Ceremony

Siddharth Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: SiddharthChopra)

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and South actress Neelam Upadhyaya had an intimate roka ceremony with friends and family in attendance recently. After announcing their roka on Instagram, the couple treated their fans to some inside pictures from the celebrations. The album features Priyanka's big fat family. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, best friend Tamanna Dutt can be spotted in the pictures. Dressed in their traditional best, Priyanka, Nick and Malti posed for a perfect family frame. The picture, which has our heart is the one, in which Priyanka can be sporting her brightest smile while the engaged couple and Nick look at Malti adorably. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Nothing without the fam#everything." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya shared a joint post announcing their roka. The album features a cosy picture of the two, some solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth and a special cake on which "just rokafied" is written. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Sooo we did a thing." Priyanka Chopra shared a string of emojis in the comments section. Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra, who got married last month, wrote, "The best news... So happy for both of you and the families. A big congratulations." Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look:

Neelam Upadhyay and Siddharth Chopra are rumoured to be dating for a while. They made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019. She also attended the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020 along with Siddharth Chopra and hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the party. A few months later, Neelam refuted rumours that she's engaged to Siddharth Chopra after a photographer addressed the actress as Siddharth's "fiancee" in a post, in which she was seen sporting a ring. "The ring is on my right hand. We're not engaged," said Neelam.

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June.