Priyanka Chopra's 'Love And Blessings' For Brother Siddharth Chopra And Fiance Neelam Upadhyaya On Their Roka

Priyanka and Nick with Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya. (courtesy: Jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra had a roka with South actress Neelam Upadhyaya recently. On Tuesday, the couple made it official through an Instagram post. Priyanka Chopra, who was present at the celebations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, sent her blessings and best wishes for the couple on social media. Sharing a cosy picture of the couple, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations. All our love and blessings. #rokafied." Sharing a picture of herself and Nick Jonas with the couple, Priyanka wrote, "They did it.. Happy Roka!" For the occasion, Priyanaka wore a red saree while Nick went full desi in kurta and pajamas. Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya shared a joint post announcing their roka. The album features a cosy picture of the two, some solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth and a special cake on which "just rokafied" is written. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Sooo we did a thing." Priyanka Chopra shared a string of emojis in the comments section. Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra, who got married last month, wrote, "The best news... So happy for both of you and the families. A big congratulations." Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look:

Neelam Upadhyay and Siddharth Chopra are rumoured to be dating for a few years. They made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019. She also attended the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020 along with Siddharth Chopra and hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the party. A few months later, Neelam refuted rumours that she's engaged to Siddharth Chopra after a photographer addressed the actress as Siddharth's "fiancee" in a post, in which she was seen sporting a ring. "The ring is on my right hand. We're not engaged," said Neelam.

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June.