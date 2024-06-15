Priyanka Chopra's Sunset Diaries. See What She Posted

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Courtesy: priyankachopra)

Drop everything and rush straight to the Instagram timeline of Priyanka Chopra. The global star has blessed us with a fresh set of pictures of herself. Priyanka, who is busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff in Australia, shared a series of sun-kissed pictures. The opening frame shows the Citadel star admiring the sunset while flashing her brightest smile. Dressed in a white co-ord set and black sunglasses, Priyanka in the next slide can be seen posing with the view of sunset and skyscrapers in the background. While the actress kept her location undisclosed, fans claimed that she is in Australia's Queensland. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “The Sunset here… (red heart emoticon)”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures here:

Talking about The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra began shooting for the film in June. She updated her fans by sharing a picture of its clapboard on her Instagram stories. In the photo, the clapboard can be seen kept on a sandy surface, which seems like a beach. The text along with the picture read, “Let's gooooo! Day 1” along with an “Om” sign.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, The Bluff features Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the plot revolves around the story of an ex-female pirate, played by Priyanka Chopra, who embarks on a journey to protect her family.

Guess who has accompanied Priyanka Chopra to Australia? Her little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka has been treating her fans to glimpses of Malti's fun-filled outings in Australia with her.

Earlier, she dropped a video, showing Malti Marie having a blast at the beach. The video shows Priyanka wearing white beachwear with a black shrug, while little Malti looks super cute in a turquoise outfit and a pink cap. Malti can be seen running barefoot to collect sand. The mother-daughter duo can also be seen sitting on a towel and soaking up the Sun. Along with the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Sundays like this grateful.”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again. Apart from The Bluff, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa lined up. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are also part of the film. Priyanka has recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State, helmed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid.