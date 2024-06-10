Priyanka Chopra's Post On Her Father Ashok Chopra's Death Anniversary: '11 Years Without You And It Still Doesn't Feel Real'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

On father Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional note along with a reel. The reel begins with Ashok Chopra singing Sawan ke mahine mein on stage. The reel then takes you to a flashback era capturing the beautiful moments Priyanka shared with her father and family during her growing up years. The reel features famjam moments from the Chopra's family gatherings, vacations and celebrations of all sorts. Sharing the reel, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "The light of every room. You're still our brightest light dad. 11 years without you and it still doesn't feel real. Thinking of you today and everyday. I love you. Forever Hold your loved ones close and tell them you love them. Time can be short."

The comments section was filled with love from fans. A comment read, "The way Priyanka looked at her father in every pic." Another comment read, "That photo where you're looking at your father with much adoration." Another comment read, "Daddy's lil girl... always." FYI, Dr Ashok Chopra died on June 10 in 2013 after battling cancer. Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra loves to share anecdotes about her father. A few years ago, Priyanka Chopra had shared a snapshot featuring "little Priyanka". In the picture, she can be seen wearing her father's uniform. For this post, Priyanka wrote, "This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl..."I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn't been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first." That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do." Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Heads Of State. In the film, she will share screen space with Idris Elba and John Cena.