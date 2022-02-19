Priyanka Chopra's 'Miss You' Note For Her Father Will Make You Emotional

Priyanka's note for her father (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has shared a heartwarming note for her parents. It's their wedding anniversary. And, Priyanka is missing her father, Dr Ashok Chopra. He died on June 10 in 2013 after battling cancer. To mark the day, Priyanka has pulled a throwback picture featuring her parents. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And, we can say it for this particular frame. Just look at the two of them. Quite filmy, agree? The photo was shared on Instagram Stories. Caption? Read on. “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss you, dad. Love you.” She also tagged her mother Dr Madhu Chopra in this post.

Take a look at the picture here:



Priyanka Chopra often shares special posts dedicated to her father Dr Ashok Chopra. On his death anniversary, last year, Priyanka had pulled out a page from her memoir Unfinished and shared it with her online family. The picture is from when she was five years old. The expert read, “From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding: Whenever he was performing at the Army club, he would look me in the eye during the first song. On New Year's eve, I was 5, he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet - a nursery rhyme - and winning my forgiveness.”

Before this, Priyanka Chopra had shared a snapshot featuring “little Priyanka”. Here, she is wearing her father's uniform. For those who don't know, Priyanka's parents served in the army. For this post, Priyanka wrote, “This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl...”I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn't been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first.” That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do.”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections.