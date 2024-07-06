Priyanka Chopra's Fam-Jam With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie. See New Post

Priyanka Chopra with her family. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is busy with the shooting of The Bluff but she took some time out for her family. The actress shared a video on Instagram and she captioned it, "Bits and pieces." The video has montages of their time together as a family, visuals of Nick and daughter Malti Marie's shopping session and some BTS scenes from Priyanka Chopra's film The Bluff. Don't miss the bit where Malti Marie is seen doodling as Priyanka Chopra gets her make-up done. The actress added the Theme From A Summer Place to her video.

Check out the post shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.