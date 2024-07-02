In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Beach Holiday With Husband Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie pictured together. (courtesy: JerryXmimi)

Priyanka Chopra is having a gala time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on the sidelines of her shooting. On Tuesday, a fan page shared a bunch of pictures from Priyanka Chopra's beach vacation. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a bralette and shorts. She amps up her glamour quotient with a pair of black shades and a cap. Nick Jonas rocks an all-blue look while little Malti Marie wears a funky cap. In one click, Priyanka Chopra can be seen hugging husband Nick Jonas. Another click features Malti Marie playing with sand while her parents watch her happily. Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting the film Bluff in Australia. Take a look at the pictures here:

Here are some more pictures in which Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a white shirt over her bralette. She can be seen holding Malti Marie on her lap.

Sharing another bunch of images, the Instagram page captioned it, "Day at the beach for the Chopra Jonas family." Take a look:

Just a couple of days ago, the fan page shared some pictures from their day outing. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen carrying her daughter Malti Marie on her lap. In one click, Priyanka can be seen having a fun time with her daughter. In other pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen conversing. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the fan page wrote, "Some family time." Take a look:

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her Instagram handle. In one click, Nick and Malti can be seen meeting characters from Paw Patrol. The series also featured snaps from a family outing with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. The caption read, "These days." Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.