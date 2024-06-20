Priyanka's Restaurant Sona Announces Closure. Final Service On June 30

Image Instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra )

Priyanka Chopra's former New York restaurant SONA will serve its final brunch service on June 30. The restaurant, known for serving Indian cuisine with a contemporary touch, is closing its door almost a year after Priyanka ended her partnership with the establishment. The restaurant shared a statement on its official Instagram page on Wednesday. It read, “After more than 3 remarkable years, SONA will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It's been our greatest honour to serve you. Thank you to our dedicated team who serve delicious food, smiles & warmth daily. Sona's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30. We hope to see you for a final meal or drink. Our doors and arms are open.” Sharing the statement, the restaurant wrote, “We'll miss you. Come on by for one final hurrah.”

Last year in August, People Magazine confirmed that Priyanka Chopra is no longer associated with SONA, which opened in 2021. Priyanka's spokesperson revealed the news to the magazine.

The spokesperson said, “Priyanka [Chopra] has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that's via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await.”

SONA co-founder and Priyanka Chopra's friend Maneesh K Goyal said that working with the global star was “a dream come true.” Maneesh K Goyal said, “We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff in Australia. In the film, Priyanka will share the screen space with Karl Urban. In addition, the global star has recently wrapped up the shooting of Heads Of State. The film, by Ilya Naishuller, also features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles.