Priyanka Chopra Injured During Bluff Shoot In Australia: 'Professional Hazards At My Job'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently filming her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia, suffered an injury on the sets. She posted a picture on her Instagram story showing a deep scratch on her throat. "Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts (sic)," she said in the caption. In another story, Priyanka shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie playing with her friend, Thiaan Dutt. Malti Marie wore a white outfit featuring a rainbow print.

Priyanka shared several photos on social media capturing the little munchkin's fun activities on set. In the first photo, she is seen sketching on a dummy placed in front of her on the dressing table. Priyanka captioned it, "When MM is in the HMU trailer," with a laughing emoji.

In the second photo, Malti Marie examines a hairbrush. Another picture shows her playing with a rope on the floor of Priyanka's make-up room. "Practicing her sailing knots," she wrote in the Instagram post. The last photo features Priyanka spending quality time with Malti as she continues to play with the dummy, with the caption, "I think 'Diane' is coming home with us."

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. The actress will also be seen in The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.