Priyanka Chopra's Surprise Theatre Visit To Meet Fans Ahead Of <i>The Bluff's</i> Release Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her recently released adventure film, The Bluff. Just a day before the film dropped on Amazon Prime, the actress visited fans in a theatre after a screening.

Photos and videos that quickly went viral show the actress interacting with the cheering audience. She even shared a few kind words of appreciation for their support.

This week might be one of the busiest I've had this month, but hey, Priyanka Chopra-Jones showed up at our screening of THE BLUFF!



(and that's why I was wondering why it took 40 minutes to start 😅) pic.twitter.com/VEfJagnTve — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) February 25, 2026

She also posed for pictures with some of the fans.

Priyanka tonight at #TheBluff advanced screening in NYC pic.twitter.com/REWmczD71k — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 (@np_legacy) February 25, 2026

The Bluff Trailer

Priyanka Chopra steps into her most ferocious avatar yet.

In the film, she plays a former pirate who will stop at nothing to protect her daughter-even if it means leaving behind a trail of bodies.

The trailer opens on a deceptively calm note, with Priyanka's character spending a quiet evening with her daughter at a remote home.

The peace is short-lived as she senses intruders closing in. She hides her daughter in the basement and confronts the attackers head-on.

Overpowered and caught in a tightening noose, she appears moments away from defeat, until the men threaten her child.

That threat becomes the turning point. Maternal instinct kicks in, and what follows is a brutal, no-holds-barred fight as she kills the intruders who broke into her home.

When her daughter looks on in shock, Priyanka's character reassures her with a chilling calm, "I'm still your mother."

Later, when the child asks, "How are you so good at killing people?", she replies with a sly smile, "Your father didn't marry me for my cooking."

About The Bluff

It is produced by AGBO Studios and backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka following their work on Citadel.

The Bluff releases on Prime Video today, February 25.

Other Work

Priyanka Chopra is also returning for Season 2 of Amazon's Citadel and will feature in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, Varanasi.

