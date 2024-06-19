The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kartik Aaryan's Mom Tries To Find 'Doctor Daughter-In-Law' For Her Son

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: thegreatindiankapilshow)

Kartik Aaryan has been receiving widespread acclaim for his performance in his latest film, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, he portrays Murlikant Petkar. The actor recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with his mother Dr Mala Tiwari and their pet dog Katori. During her appearance, Kartik's mother revealed that she is actively seeking a suitable bride for her son. She shared that she would even host a small "swayamvar" for him and expressed her wish for a "doctor daughter-in-law."

She spoke about her desire for a doctor daughter-in-law and even interacted with a few women from the audience. When they meet a physiotherapist, Kartik's mother humorously comments, “Isko toh physiotherapist lagte rehti hai. (He always needs a physiotherapist).” The trailer concludes with Kapil Sharma jesting about her vigilant nature, asking what she would do with her husband, to which she responds that she can trust her husband, but not her son. He said, "I am thinking if she (Mala Tiwari) spies on her son so much, I wonder what she does to you (referring to Kartik's father)."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been a part of several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.