POV: When You Do Action Movies - 'It's Really Glamorous.' See Priyanka Chopra's Post

New day, new photos from Priyanka Chopra's shoot life. The actress shared photo from the sets of her upcoming film The Bluff. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra dropped a carousel post comprising pictures from the making of the film. The first frame features an injured Priyanka Chopra. The actress says in the clip, "Yea when you do action movies, it's really glamorous." The slide also has pictures of Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie. The post also has some photos of the former Miss World posing with the crew of the film. The caption on the post read, "Lately #thebluff."

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her injury scar on her Instagram stories and she captioned it, "Professional hazards at my job #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.