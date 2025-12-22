Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Nick Jonas Reacted After Trying Hajmola For The First Time: "'Why Does This Smell Like Farts?"

Priyanka Chopra never fails to delight audiences with her candid stories, and her latest appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 was no exception.

The global star, who was the first guest of the new season, left host Kapil Sharma and the studio audience in splits as she narrated a funny incident involving her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and his first-ever encounter with Hajmola.

Priyanka Chopra's Special Drawer At Home

During her conversation with Kapil Sharma, Priyanka opened up about how everyday cultural differences often lead to humorous moments in her marriage.

She asked the audience to imagine the situation, saying, "Aap socho kisi American ko aap hajmola khilao (Just imagine giving Hajmola to an American)".

Priyanka went on to paint a vivid picture of a special drawer in her home that is dedicated to Indian snacks. According to her, it is stocked with flavour-packed treats that she grew up loving. "So mera ek drawer hai, jiske andar aampapad, Hajmola, sab chatar patar cheeze mere ghar me kaafi thi. Nick puchhte hai iss drawer me hai kya? Toh maine bola ki issey tum durr hi raho thoda; yeh tumhari samajh ki thodisi bahar hai," she explained.

Her warning, however, only made him more curious.

Nick Jonas' Reaction After Eating A Hajmola

As Priyanka shared, Nick's inquisitive nature eventually took over. Despite her advice, he wanted to experience everything she enjoyed. "Nai ekdin unko sab jaan na hai... toh maine khila diya Hajmola," she recalled.

What followed was an unexpected and hilarious reaction.

Revealing Nick Jonas's response after tasting Hajmola, Priyanka said, "He is like, 'Why does this smell like farts?'" The blunt and amused reaction had Kapil Sharma, Priyanka, and the audience laughing uncontrollably.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur, India, in a multi-day celebration that included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Soon after, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

