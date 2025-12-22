Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Groove To Zeenat Aman's Iconic<i> Aap Jaisa Koi</i> In Singer's Pre-Show Video

Nick Jonas has been treating fans to videos of his pre-show hype rituals, where he is often seen grooving with his brothers to iconic Bollywood tracks before getting ready for the shows. This time, Priyanka Chopra joined her husband and the Jonas Brothers for their signature pre-show ritual.

About Nick Jonas' Latest Post

Nick shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Priyanka, and brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas dancing to the iconic Bollywood track Aap Jaisa Koi from the 1980 film Qurbani, which originally featured Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Zeenat Aman.

Nick captioned the post, "Tonight's pre-show hype song." Watch it here:

On Friday, Nick Jonas shared another Instagram video where he danced to Shararat from Dhurandhar, with his brothers joining in the fun in the background. Posting the clip, Nick captioned it: "New pre-show hype song unlocked."

The upbeat number is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza on screen.

About Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is preparing for SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, where she will portray the character Mandakini. She recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as the director.

The actress also has The Bluff in the pipeline, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison in key roles. In addition, Priyanka will return for Citadel Season 2, reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the popular spy thriller series.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Finds A Fan In Nick Jonas, Internet Says "National Jiju For A Reason"