'After 42+ Hours Of Travel,' All Priyanka Chopra Needs Is Her Daughter Malti Marie

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

After her recent visit to India, Priyanka Chopra has jetted back to Australia to resume shooting for The Bluff. But do you know who the actress missed during her time in India? None other than her sweet little munchkin, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Sunday, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram with her bundle of joy. The two look cosy, dressed in their pyjamas and sitting on the floor. In her caption, the actress wrote, “After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed.” She also attached a folded hands and a red heart emoji to her caption. Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia dropped a bunch of red hearts. Actress Palak Sindhwani also posted two heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram feed is full of Malti Marie's pictures and videos. A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed an outing at the beach. The actress shared a series of snaps and a video in which the two were having fun. One of the frames also showed Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, reading books. “A pause,” she wrote in the caption.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a video featuring a montage of snaps and clips, showcasing quality time with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of The Bluff. The side note read, “Bits and pieces.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring herself, her daughter Malti Marie, her "brother from another mother" Sudeep Dutt, his wife Tamanna Dutt and son. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also part of the frame. Priyanka's caption read, “My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated. Miss you gaga Nick Jonas. Can't wait til you're here.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.