Highlight Of Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Festivities In Australia - Dosa Truck For The Bluff Crew

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's 42nd birthday was all things nice. The actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of The Bluff. Posting pictures from the festivities, the actress wrote, "It was a working birthday this year. I've had so many of those over the years and have realised it's one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here Nick Jonas. The Dosa truck for the crew though."

She added, "My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too Madhu Chopra. I love you. My little Angel Malti Marie for making life worth it. Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way."

She signed off the post with these words, "Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that long day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude, Pri."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. Her upcoming projects include Heads Of State and The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.