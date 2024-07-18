Parineeti Chopra Shares Throwback Gold On 'Mimi Didi' AKA Priyanka Chopra's Birthday

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra. The actress celebrates her 42nd birthday today. On Thursday evening, Parineeti Chopra shared a throwback picture with her cousin on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Happiest birthday mimi didi. Wishing you the best always and always." The closest Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti got to sharing screen space together was when they dubbed for the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively for the Hindi rendition of the Disney film Frozen 2 a couple of years back.

See Priyanka's wish here:

Priyanka Chopra, who was MIA at Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's wedding, shared a post for her and she wrote, "Picture perfect...Sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family Raghav Chadha ... hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one."

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra's was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.