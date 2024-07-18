To Priyanka Chopra, An Awe-Dorable Birthday Wish From Aitraaz Co-Star Kareena Kapoor

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Priyanka Chopra, 42 today, received an adorable birthday wish from her dear friend in the Bollywood fraternity and Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor. Kareena shared a picture of the birthday girl on her Instgaram stories. For the birthday wish she wrote, "Happy birthday PCJ. Sending you big love and a big hug." Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have shared screen in the 2004 film Aitraaz, which also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead.

See Kareena Kapoor's wish for Priyanka:

On Thursday morning, Nick shared a carousel post some of his best moments with the birthday girl. The first click happens to be from Priyanka Chopra's pool time. The second photo is that of Nick and Priyanka kissing at a picturesque location. Nick also posted a stunning solo shot of the former Miss World. The last photo features the star couple holding hands. Nick added these set of words to the album, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

Check out Nick Jonas' post for Priyanka here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.