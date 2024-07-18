Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish From Brother Siddharth: 'Total Rockstar'

Image Instagrammed by Siddharth Chopra. (courtesy: SidharthChopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrates her 42nd birthday today, received an adorable birthday wish from brother Siddharth Chopra. Siddharth treated his Instafam to a throwback picture. The picture features Priyanka Chopra, her father Ashok Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra from their younger days. Siddharth also shared a candid picture of Priyanka in which she can be seen spreading her hands on a yacht. Sharing the pictures, Siddharth wrote, "Happy happy birthday Big Sister. From Being the Glue to us all. Total Rockstar. Wish you the very best in life. Have an awesome year ahead." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Siddharth Chopra's fiance Neelam Upadhyaya shared a picture with the birthday girl on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Priyanka and Neelam, dressed in swimsuits, can be seen relaxing. Neelam wrote in the caption, "We love you and can't wait to celebrate." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the roka ceremony of Siddharth and Neelam in Mumbai. Siddharth and Neelam shared inside pictures from the function. The album features Priyanka's big fat family. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, best friend Tamanna Dutt can be spotted in the pictures. Dressed in their traditional best, Priyanka, Nick and Malti posed for a perfect family frame. The one, which has our hearts is, in which Priyanka can be seen sporting her brightest smile while the engaged couple and Nick look at Malti adorably. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Nothing without the fam#everything." Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.