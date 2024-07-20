The One In Which Priyanka Chopra Said Yes To Nick Jonas. See Throwback Pic

Nick Jonas posted this throwback. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas surprised his Instafam on Saturday morning with one perfect throwback. The singer-actor shared a picture from the day he proposed to Priyanka Chopra 6 years ago. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen showing her diamond ring as she hides her face. Nick Jonas, sharing the click, wrote in the caption, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in Crete, Greece.

They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie in January 2022. Check out the post shared by Nick Jonas here:

For Priyanka Chopra's birthday, Nick posted these stunning pictures on Instagram and he wrote in his caption, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback singleSucker, which ruled all the music charts.