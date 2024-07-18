To Priyanka Chopra, From Husband Nick Jonas - A Birthday Wish Sealed With A Kiss

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 42nd birthday today. (courtesy: nickjonas)

It's Priyanka Chopra's 42nd birthday and she just received the best greeting from husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. On Thursday morning, Nick shared a carousel post showcasing some of his best moments with the birthday girl. The first click happens to be from Priyanka Chopra's pool time. The second photo is that of Nick and Priyanka kissing at a picturesque location. Nick also posted a stunning solo shot of the former Miss World. The last photo features the star couple holding hands. Nick added these set of words to the album, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

Check out Nick Jonas' post for Priyanka here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. Her upcoming projects include Heads Of State and The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.