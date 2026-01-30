SS Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i> Release Date Out: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Film To Arrive On April 7, 2027

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. As per the latest update, the film is set to be released in theatres next year.

Varanasi Release Date

The action epic will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Indian cinema after a long hiatus with Varanasi. She will be seen playing the role of Mandakini in the film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The official title of the film was unveiled at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025.

Although the first visuals of the film were initially shown only to audiences present at the Hyderabad event, the makers released the glimpse globally today. Sharing the reveal, SS Rajamouli captioned the post, "Varanasi to the World."

Mahesh Babu also shared his reaction, writing, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, the media, and everyone who travelled from afar and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra echoed the sentiment and wrote, "Just a glimpse... yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

First Glimpses Of Varanasi

The teaser opens with a sweeping drone shot of Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, believed to date back to 521 CE. The visuals then shift to a dramatic sequence showing the asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth, with shots spanning Antarctica, Africa and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

The teaser concludes with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trishul, setting the tone for the film's larger-than-life narrative.



