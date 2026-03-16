Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Pics Of Getting Her Glam Mode On For Oscars 2026

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas treated fans on Friday morning by announcing her role as one of the official presenters at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. The ceremony took place on March 15, and several pictures and videos of the actress, along with Nick Jonas, gracing the red carpet and presenting the award for Best International Feature Film with Javier Bardem have been making the rounds.

Now the actress has taken to her official social media account to share a glimpse of some of the BTS moments of her getting ready for showtime. Striking a pose in a custom strapless Dior gown, the Fashion actress looked regal.

Have a look here:

Priyanka's Look For Oscars 2026

For the ceremony, Priyanka chose a white strapless Dior gown with a form-fitting bodice and gathered detailing around the waist. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit, complemented by feather accents and pleated elements. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and matching stud earrings adorned with precious stones. The actor kept her makeup minimal, opting for brownish-red lips, and wore her hair loose.

Priyanka Chopra's Announcement Post As A Presenter For Oscars 2026

Sharing the update with her fans on social media, Priyanka confirmed her participation by posting the list of presenters for the prestigious awards ceremony. She captioned it, "The 2026 Academy Awards."

The other names in the group of Hollywood stalwarts who will take the stage during the event include Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, marking a highly awaited reunion for fans of the Iron Man franchise.

Priyanka's announcement comes shortly after her recent appearance at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actress walked the red carpet and presented an award alongside K-pop star Lisa. Priyanka had earlier presented an award at the ceremony, further strengthening her presence at major Hollywood and other global events.

Prior to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone served as a presenter at the 95th Oscars. She introduced the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR to the global audience on stage. The song won the Oscar in the category of Best Original Song, making India proud on the Academy stage.

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