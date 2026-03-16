Viral Video: Nick Jonas Quips "Going To Playing Golf" Ahead Of Oscars Entry With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a striking appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, turning heads as they arrived at the prestigious ceremony. Priyanka wore a white off-shoulder gown, while Nick Jonas opted for a classic black-and-white suit.

Just ahead of their arrival, Priyanka shared a short video offering a glimpse into the couple's pre-Oscars moments.

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In the clip, Priyanka was heard saying, "We're going to the Oscars. It's very eventuous." When Nick was asked about the evening, he replied, "I am going to play golf. I don't know about you."

For the ceremony, Priyanka chose a white, strapless Dior gown with a form-fitting bodice and gathered detailing around the waist. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit, complemented by feather accents and pleated elements. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and matching stud earrings adorned with precious stones. The actor kept her makeup minimal, opting for brownish-red lips, and wore her hair loose. Take a look:

Nick and Priyanka at the Oscars red carpet

Photo Credit: AFP

Ahead of stepping onto the red carpet, Priyanka also gave fans a brief look at her last-minute preparations. She shared behind-the-scenes videos from her dressing room on social media, showing her team making final adjustments to her outfit.

This marks the third time Priyanka has attended the Academy Awards, which celebrate excellence in artistic and technical achievement in cinema. Earlier this year, she also presented an award at the Golden Globe Awards alongside K-pop star Lisa.



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